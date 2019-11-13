There is still a positive outlook whilst the pair trades above 109.00 and near term corrections remain a chance to buy. However, taking a step back suggests that momentum is not as strong as it should …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- Short-term top in USD/JPY? – UOB - November 13, 2019
- USD/JPY: whilst the 108.65 support is intact there will still be bull control [Video] - November 13, 2019
- USD/JPY technical analysis: Risk environment takes it toll on USD/JPY - November 13, 2019