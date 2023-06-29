USD/JPY portrays nearly 20 pips of seesaw momentum after Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman repeats the previous day’s comments on early Thursday morning in Europe. That said, the Yen pair rose to the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY whipsaws at multi-month high below 145.00 on Fed Chair Powell speech - June 29, 2023
- GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Bulls appear tired below 183.00 but not out of the woods - June 29, 2023
- USD/JPY retreats towards 144.00 as Japan Retail Trade tests BoJ’s dovish bias, Fed’s Powell eyed - June 28, 2023