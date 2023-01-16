Kit Juckes, Chief Global FX Strategist at Société Générale, thinks USD/JPY 115 is a reasonable target. Buying into Yen weakness “A …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY will overshoot regardless of whether the BoJ makes further adjustments – SocGen - January 16, 2023
- USD/JPY can trade down to 126.50 before BoJ’s meeting – ING - January 16, 2023
- USD/JPY Forex Technical Analysis – In Position to Challenge 7-Month Low at 126.362 Ahead of Key BOJ Meeting - January 16, 2023