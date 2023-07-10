Traders remained heavily net-short to Japanese yen futures last week, with large speculators hitting 0% for the percent rank over the 3-month, 1-year and 3-year time horizons. Yet subsequent price …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY, WTI Crude Oil Analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT) - July 9, 2023
- USD/JPY rebounds from monthly low, climbs to mid-142.00s amid reviving USD demand - July 9, 2023
- USD-JPY: Seeing Upside Strength - July 8, 2023