Economists at OCBC Bank expect the USD/JPY pair to remain firm in the near term. But in the medium term, the JPY is set to recover as BoJ moves away from YCC regime at some stage while Fed pauses or …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY: Yen bulls may need to be patient – OCBC - June 27, 2023
- USD/JPY outlook: Bulls look for further upside but markets remain cautious about possible intervention - June 27, 2023
- USD/JPY: Extra gains remain in the pipeline – UOB - June 27, 2023