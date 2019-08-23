USD/JPY: Yen dips as Japan’s inflation hovers at 2-year lows

USD/JPY is mildly bid in Asia on rising dovish BOJ expectation. Japan’s core inflation remained at two-year lows in July. Sell-off likely if Federal Reserve’s Powell sets the stage for a September …
