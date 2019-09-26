Analysts at MUFG Bank, see the USD/JPY pair with a bearish tone for next week and expect it to trade in the 106.00/109.00 range. “USD/JPY has been stuck in a narrow range, and next week is also …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY: Yen regains poise after sell off earlier this month – MUFG - September 26, 2019
- USD/JPY off lows, still in the red near mid-107.00s - September 26, 2019
- USD/JPY struggles to find direction, trades around 107.70 ahead of US GDP data - September 26, 2019