USD/JPY drops more than 3.0% to refresh multi-day bottom after Bank of Japan tweaks Yield Curve Control (YCC) policy. Chatters surrounding Japan’s budget, Treasury bond buying also entertain Yen …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- The JPY is set to strengthen during 2023 – HSBC - December 20, 2022
- USD/JPY: Yen renews four-month low as Bank of Japan surprises markets - December 20, 2022
- USD/JPY Fundamental Daily Forecast – Plunges after BOJ Makes Unexpected Change to Yield Curve Policy - December 20, 2022