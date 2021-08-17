The Japanese yen has previously proved to be more sensitive to regional geopolitical concerns, therefore, it is expected to strengthen as there is a strong chance that the newsflow regarding tensions …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY: Yen to strenghten as geopolitical concerns heighten – Rabobank - August 17, 2021
- USD/JPY: Extra losses seen below 109.00 – UOB - August 17, 2021
- USD/JPY: Scope for a dive to the 55-week ma at 107.00 – Commerzbank - August 17, 2021