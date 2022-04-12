The yen suffers from the global inflationary supply shock because the Bank of Japan (BoJ) does not have to react to it – unlike most other G7 central banks. Only some recovery from current …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY: Yen unlikely to recover substantially – Commerzbank - April 12, 2022
- USD/JPY sits near multi-year top, around 125.65-70 region ahead of US CPI - April 12, 2022
- USD/JPY to accelerate higher towards the 130 area – MUFG - April 12, 2022