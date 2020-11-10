US dollar’s downside correction from 105.60 highs on Monday has been contained at 104.85 and the pair has returned to 105.30 and remains barely changed on daily charts. The USD/JPY has remained steady …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY’s bearish attempts remain contained above 104.90 - November 10, 2020
- USD/JPY eyes retest of daily highs as US yields rise - November 10, 2020
- USD/JPY Price Forecast – US Dollar Putting Up a Fight - November 10, 2020