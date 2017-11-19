USD/JPY’s Sudden Change Of Heart Explained

Not too long ago, on November 6th, the U.S. dollar climbed to as high as 114.73 against the Japanese yen, which was its highest level since mid-March. But instead of maintaining the bullish momentum, USD/JPY had a sudden change of heart and reversed to the …
