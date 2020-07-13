Significant differences prevail in the post-Brexit talks. BoE’s Bailey to speak later today. USD/JPY is trading in the red on Monday near 106.80. The pair has carved out a big descending triangle over …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/KRW to trade below 1150 in Q3 – Credit Suisse - July 13, 2020
- USD May Fall Vaccine Hope, AUD Rattled by US-China Trade War - July 13, 2020
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: Eyes descending triangle support - July 12, 2020