The US dollar started off the week mixed as it edged lower versus the Japanese Yen (JPY) and higher versus the Swiss Franc (CHF) at Asian market open. While BTC/JPY was able to test above the key pivot level of 470,000 last Friday, it yet has to confirm …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD Mixed, Bitcoin Pushes Higher - October 2, 2017
- USD/JPY: US-Japan 10-yr yield spread at 12-week high, risk reversals slide - October 1, 2017
- Japanese Yen Steady Despite 10-Yr Tankan High, USD/JPY Tiring - October 1, 2017