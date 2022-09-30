There was no stopping the US Dollar through the third quarter as the world’s most liquid currency drew on the benefits of a striking yield advantage on an aggressive Federal Reserve rate hike regime.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: Hoovers around 144.70 due to a lack of catalyst - September 30, 2022
- USD Q4 2022 Fundamental Forecast: USD Harnessed Fundamental Winds, Now a Threat - September 30, 2022
- USD/JPY Weekly Price Forecast – US Dollar Climbs Again - September 30, 2022