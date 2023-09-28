UK gilts sell-off leads another bout of higher rates around the world and fresh cycle highs; US 10-year rate up to 4.69% before reversing course. Progress in UAW and carmaker wage negotiations, and im …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD reverses course from an overbought level - September 28, 2023
- USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Focus On American Growth - September 28, 2023
- What’s going on with Dollar vs Philippine peso (USD/PHP)? - September 28, 2023