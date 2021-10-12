USD Rockets Past 113 JPY, 1st Time Since Dec 2018, AUD Up

The US Dollar soared past the 113 Yen barrier for the first time since December 2018, finishing at 113.35 (112.25 yesterday). US bond yields kept their differential with their Japanese counterparts, …
