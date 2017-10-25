The USD-to-JPY exchange rate is back at 114 after Japan’s snap election saw Abe hold on to a majority. With Abenomics set to continue, JPY will remain under pressure. JPY will be sold to fund USD buying as a carry trade. USD sentiment is shifting and …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
USD To JPY Exchange Rate: Japanese Election And A Stronger US Dollar To Boost Pair
The USD-to-JPY exchange rate is back at 114 after Japan’s snap election saw Abe hold on to a majority. With Abenomics set to continue, JPY will remain under pressure. JPY will be sold to fund USD buying as a carry trade. USD sentiment is shifting and …