The Japanese yen rallies over better-than-expected GDP in Q3. The pair has found solid support at 134.20 near August’s lows. The latest rally is likely to be driven by sellers’ profit-taking, which …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD tries to hold ground - December 8, 2022
- Japanese Yen Struggles Against a US Dollar Finding Firmer Footing. Higher USD/JPY? - December 8, 2022
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: 200-HMA probes recovery moves near 137.00 - December 7, 2022