USD/JPY analysis: Bearish potential on a break below 113.00

Repeated failure to surpass 114.40 begins to weigh on bulls’ determination. US Treasury yields limited yen’s strength, but the curve keeps flattening. The USD/JPY pair closed the week at 113.53, down on broad dollar’s weakness but off a weekly low of 113.08.
