In result of the weaker than expected Japan’s national CPI data release as well as the ECB announcement, the pair found support at the 113.34 level and then resumed the surge. Similarly to Wednesday, it failed to break above the weekly R1, which is …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Analysis: Once again tries to break above weekly R1 - October 27, 2017
- 06:35a USD/JPY yearns for gains above 114.00 handle, needs a strong catalyst By @god.. - October 27, 2017
- USD/JPY yearns for gains above 114.00 handle, needs a strong catalyst - October 27, 2017