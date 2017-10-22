USD/JPY at a three-month high, time to sell the fact?

USD/JPY is currently up 0.32% at 113.84 and a three-month high having opened at closed NY at 113.51, a bullish gap on the Abe victory before official voting ends at 11.00GMT. Abe: on track for a big majority, 1hr to the official voting ending 11.00GMT JPY …
