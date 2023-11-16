The USD shows resilience, the AUD surges with job growth, and the NZDUSD steadies as traders anticipate the Fed’s next move on interest rates.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USDJPY, AUDUSD and NZDUSD Forecast: USD Stability, AUD Gains, and NZD Awaits Direction - November 15, 2023
- USD/INR holds positive ground, eyes on US Jobless Claims - November 15, 2023
- Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD retreats further from $23.60-70 barrier/multi-week top - November 15, 2023