USD/JPY: bearish breakout underway

The USD/JPY pair broke its last 3-week range to the downside, plummeting to 111.68, its lowest since September 26th, after softer-than-expected US inflation and retail sales numbers. US inflation rose by less-than-expected in September, up by 0.5% after …
