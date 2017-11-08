Another currency that has been in the spotlight recently has been the Dollar Yen. We have seen a bit of a flattening of the US yield curve of late which has weakened the pair over recent sessions. It currently feels very range bound. Are we ever going to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY – Breakout Possible Despite Strong Resistance (Video) - November 8, 2017
- USD/JPY: Break below 113.20 opens door for steeper decline - November 8, 2017
- USD/JPY Options Appear to be Underpricing Potential for Volatility - November 8, 2017