The USD/JPY failed again to break above the 114.50-115 resistance zone, which is a major break or bounce spot. A rising wedge reversal chart pattern is still present (blue/orange lines) and includes a divergence pattern between the tops (purple line).
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- US Dollar To Yen Outlook: The USD/JPY Exchange Rate Still Can’t Beat 114 - November 8, 2017
- Daily Wave Analysis: USD/JPY Builds Key Triangle Pattern At Decision Zone - November 8, 2017
- USD/JPY Builds Key Triangle Pattern at Decision Zone - November 8, 2017