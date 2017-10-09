USD/JPY bulls got what they needed from Kuroda, an excuse to test the 112.99 fibo again

Currently, USD/JPY is trading at 112.80, up 0.05% on the day, having posted a daily high at 112.81 and low at 112.62. USD/JPY is picking up a little on the back of BoJ’s Kuroda saying that monetary expansion will continue until they get above their …

