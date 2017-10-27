Dollar/yen jumped to the high end of the range thanks to the elections in Japan but struggled to make it over the critical line. What’s next for the pair? Rate decisions in Japan and in the US, as well as the NFP, provide an action-packed week.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Challenging The Highs - October 27, 2017
- USD/JPY Forecast: Short-term consolidation likely - October 27, 2017
- for those jumping late in to the #Japan trade be wary of the 114/115 level on USD/JPY #TOPIX has run 12% since 1st wk of Sept. - October 27, 2017