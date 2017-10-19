USD/JPY clocks 2-week high of 113.19 as T-yields rise on the US tax reform news

The bid tone around the greenback strengthened, pushing the USD/JPY pair to a two-week high of 113.19 after news hit the wires that the US Senate has adopted a budget resolution, setting stage for Republican tax reform effort. The market has welcomed the …
