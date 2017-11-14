USD/JPY Daily Analysis – Tuesday, November 14

USD/JPY broke above the falling trend line on the 4-hour chart, suggesting that the short term downtrend from 114.73 is complete. Another rise to test 114.73 resistance would likely be seen in the coming days. A breakout of this level could trigger further …
