The Japanese yen has gained ground on Thursday, erasing most of the losses which marked the Wednesday session. In the North American session, USD/JPY is trading at 113.13, up 0.60% on the day. In the US, Existing Home Sales is expected to slow to 5.30 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY – Dollar Punches Past 113 Yen as US Senate Passes Budget Bill - October 20, 2017
- Japan Elections: Look for a higher USD/JPY – Danske Bank - October 20, 2017
- Lloyds: USD/JPY Exchange Rate To Hit 117 By End Of 2018 - October 20, 2017