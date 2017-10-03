USD/JPY drops below 113.00 despite record highs in Wall Street

USD/JPY tested earlier the 113.20 zone and failed to break higher. During the American session pulled back and dropped toward 112.60. USD losses strength The US dollar is retreating across the board on Tuesday. The Dollar Index reached earlier today at 93 …
