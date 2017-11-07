USD/JPY dropping on Washington Post article that Senate GOP said to consider 1 Yr Corporate Tax cut delay. USD/JPY downside opening up for test of Kijun at 113.19? USD/JPY has dropped back from the vicinity of the 114 handle and is making a fresh low for …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY drops on Washington Post: ‘Senate GOP said to consider 1 Yr Corporate Tax cut delay’ - November 7, 2017
- FX Market Scenarios for USD Strength Continuation - November 7, 2017
- USD/JPY – Tax Reform Bill, Strong US Job Report Pushes Dollar Higher - November 7, 2017