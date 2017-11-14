USD/JPY drops to 4-day low as Treasury yields drop, yield curve flattens

USD/JPY hit a four-day low of 113.18. The 10-year US Treasury yield is down 2 basis points. The yield curve ( the difference between 10-yr yield and 2-yr yield) turned flattest since Oct. 2006. The USD/JPY is fast losing altitude, tracking the decline in …
