USD/JPY early Asia bid capped in Tokyo open at 113.71

USD/JPY ranged sideways between 113.25 and 113.65 in NY, unable to find direction on a dull day for the pair. In Asia, at the start of this week, the pair began with a slight opening offer from 113.54 to 113.45 the low where a drift to the upside commenced …
