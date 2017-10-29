10/27 USD/JPY touched a quarterly high at 114.242 [01:05 GMT] #forex #fx #finance .. 10/27 USD/JPY touched a yesterday high at 114.15 [00:56 GMT] #forex #fx #finance #.. 10/27 USD/JPY: holds onto the 114 handle after strong drift post dovish ECB By @ros.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- Will USD/JPY Extend Its Short-Term Uptrend? https://t.co/LpqLOPbWx9 - October 29, 2017
- USD/JPY Elliott Wave Analysis: The Big Picture – https://t.co/OphVVXSm9S blog by @BartsCharts $USDJPY - October 29, 2017
- USD/JPY: bulls remain in the driver’s seat, but a breakout of critical 114.00 still in doubt https://t.co/YympiCceap - October 29, 2017