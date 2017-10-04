USD/JPY Facing Tough Resistance

USD/JPY Struggling To Stay Higher The USD/JPY increased on Tuesday, but failed to reach the 113.25 last week’s high. Continues to pressure the median line (ml) of the blue ascending pitchfork. Technically, has shown some exhaustion signs in the last days …
