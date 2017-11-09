USD/JPY falls to an 8-day low, nears Oct 31 level

The worst thing to happen to the stock market this year is a potential one-year delay on a gigantic corporate tax cut. The S&P 500 is now down 26 points — a 1% fall. As a result, USD/JPY continues to track lower. It dipped below 113.25, which was support …
