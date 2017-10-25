USD/JPY: firm in 113.60’s in Tokyo, consolidating dollar’s downside

The US dollar was 0.3% lower on Wednesday. US 10yr treasury yields initially rose from 2.42% to 2.47% – the highest in six months. Trump is not decided on Fed chair yet US stocks hit the skids on poor earnings reports. USD/JPY tallied up a score on the 114 …
