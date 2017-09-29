USD/JPY Forecast: 115.00 Likely As Reflation Trade Is Back On Investors’ Radar

The near 90-degree rally in the USD/JPY continued on Wednesday with the pair rising to 113.26, tracking the rise in the government bond yields. The 10-year Treasury yield rose to a 2-1/2 month high of 2.357%, as US tax cut announcements accentuated the …
