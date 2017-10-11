The Dollar-Yen pair dropped to a low of 111.99 yesterday as the bid tone around the USD weakened on fears Trump’s tax reform plan could be hitting a major speed bump. However, by day’s end the pair had recovered to 112.44. The uptick in EUR/JPY on easing …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Forecast: Bearish lean, eyes Fed minutes - October 11, 2017
- USD/JPY consolidates in a narrow range around mid-112.00s - October 11, 2017
- USD/JPY bears in control, down to test Sep 29 112.22 low again - October 10, 2017