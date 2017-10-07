USD/JPY Forecast: Bull Flag intact, yield differential favor upside https://t.co/pTCGMCVqWY

10/06 #USDJPY out of a triangle. lets see if it stays here, normally NFP reaction d.. 10/06 USD/JPY touched a monthly high at 113.257 [12:33 GMT] #forex #fx #finance #U.. 10/06 USD/JPY touched a weekly high at 113.195 [12:31 GMT] #forex #fx #finance #US..

Read Full Story at source (may require registration)