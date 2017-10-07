The Dollar-Yen pair clocked a high of 113.44 today, but failed to hold onto gains and fell below 113.00 levels. This is the 5th time in the nine trading days (including today) that the USD bulls have failed to keep the pair above the 113.00 handle.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Forecast: Bull Flag intact, yield differential favors upside - October 7, 2017
- USD/JPY Forecast: Bull Flag intact, yield differential favor upside https://t.co/pTCGMCVqWY - October 7, 2017
- USD/JPY Outlook Clouded with Mixed Signals Ahead of FOMC Minutes - October 6, 2017