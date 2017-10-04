The American dollar was offered across the board in Asia as markets priced-in the even odds of a neck to neck race between Powell and Warsh as candidates for next year’s Fed Chair position. The Dollar-Yen pair dropped to a low of 112.41 after failing …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
USD/JPY Forecast: Drop to 111.80 likely, US 10-yr T yield nears key hurdle
The American dollar was offered across the board in Asia as markets priced-in the even odds of a neck to neck race between Powell and Warsh as candidates for next year’s Fed Chair position. The Dollar-Yen pair dropped to a low of 112.41 after failing …