10/27 USD/JPY touched a quarterly high at 114.242 [01:05 GMT] #forex #fx #finance .. 10/27 USD/JPY touched a yesterday high at 114.15 [00:56 GMT] #forex #fx #finance #.. 10/27 USD/JPY: holds onto the 114 handle after strong drift post dovish ECB By @ros.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Forecast: Short-term consolidation likely https://t.co/9Ej7OzOIJf - October 28, 2017
- USD/JPY reverses from 3-month highs and falls below 114.00 - October 27, 2017
- USD/JPY Challenging The Highs - October 27, 2017