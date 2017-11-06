USD/JPY Fundamental Daily Forecast – Pressured by Drop in Yields after Dudley Speech

The Dollar/Yen surged early in the session after taking out the July top at 114.492, but the rally ran out of steam well ahead of the March top at 115.501. The price action strongly suggests the selling is greater than the buying at current price levels …
