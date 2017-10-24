The Dollar/Yen is recovering nicely early Tuesday following yesterday’s potentially bearish closing price reversal top. The price action suggests that Monday’s price action was just a knee-jerk reaction to a surprise reversal in the stock market.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Fundamental Daily Forecast – Still Bullish but Vulnerable to Safe-Haven Buying - October 24, 2017
- USD/JPY Daily Analysis – Tuesday, October 24 - October 24, 2017
- USD/JPY Bearish Consolidation Within Short-Term Uptrend - October 24, 2017