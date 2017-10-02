USD/JPY Fundamental Daily Forecast- Strong Demand for Risk Pressuring Japanese Yen

The Dollar/Yen is posting a solid gain on Monday, putting the Forex pair in a position to challenge and perhaps take out last week’s high at 113.251. The catalyst behind the rally is rising Treasury yields, a stronger U.S. Dollar and increased demand for …
