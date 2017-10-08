The Dollar/Yen finished higher last week, despite giving up gains on Friday with the formation of a potentially bearish closing price reversal top. The Greenback was primarily driven all week by improving economic data, rising Treasury yields and increased …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Fundamental Weekly Forecast – FOMC Member Speeches Will Move the Market This Week - October 8, 2017
- USD/JPY analysis: back to square one - October 8, 2017
- NFP Preview: Will USD/JPY break above 113.00? - October 7, 2017