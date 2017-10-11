USD/JPY: Gains Likely To Be Limited

USDJPY outlook negative and failure to beat first resistance at 112.52/48 re-targets 112.32/30, 112.15 and 112.00/111.95. This is the best support again for today and a bounce back up to 112.40/50 could be repeated. However longs need stops below 111.80 …
